Diverse range of musical talents head to Northants for Greenbelt Festival

Newton Faulkner, King Porter Stomp, La Chiva Gantiva and GRRRL will headline the Greenbelt Festival which returns to the county at the end of this month.

Dozens musicians will be playing at the multi-arts festival which takes place over the August band holiday at Boughton House near Kettering.

Greenbelt is a multi-art festival combining music, visual and performing arts, spirituality, comedy, talks and discussion.

Friday headliners King Porter Stomp blend Afro funk, dub reggae rhythms, harmonious hooks and conscious rhymes.

Their eight year journey has taken them from their home town of Brighton to performing at major venues and festivals across Europe.

With two critically acclaimed albums and a nomination for ‘Best Group’ in the Songlines World Music Awards to their name, the band released their latest album Way Back this year.

Other acts playing on the Friday include Apo and the Apostles, Faisal Salah, Genevieve, Hardwick Circus, Jordan Mackampa, Native Sun, Poetic Pilgrimage, TotAard and Yvonne Lyon.

Saturday headliners La Chiva Gantiva formed in Brussels when three Colombian immigrants came together with the desire to celebrate their cultural roots.

Their Afro-Colombian and traditional rhythms quickly gathered more musicians from across the world.

Joining them on the Saturday are acts including Kate Rusby, Clean Cut Kid, CC Smugglers, Remedy, Wildwood Kin, Moussa Dembele and Will Varley.

Newton Faulkner headlines the Sunday night. Faulkner’s latest album Human Love is his first for new label BMG and described as an ‘alluring maelstrom of rhythm and harmony’.

The album combines racing drums, African percussion, chanted choruses, ambient interludes and the most imposing hooks of his career to date.

Other acts place the Saturday include Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jess Morgan, Yael Deckelbaum, Dan Donovan and No Violet.

Finally, the Monday night will be headlined by GRRRL, an electronic collaboration of female artists from areas of conflict around the world, fusing dark techno, hip-hop, dancehall, reggae, soul and electronica.

For several years, Greenbelt has been working with In Place Of War which has spent 13 years working with women in creative communities in some of the most challenging parts of the world.

GRRRL showcases rebellious, independent, underground, revolutionary women who are promoting peace, fighting injustice and creating change through their music.

Under the musical direction of Brazil’s Laima Leyton (Mixhell/Soulwax), GRRRL comprise of Mercury Prize Winning rapper Speech Debelle, Zimbabwe’s AWA, the Queen of Brazilian Dancehall Lei Di Dai, the Young Lioness Of Africa Wiyaala, original Nu-Jazz and folk singer from Cape Town Nono Nkoane, Bangladeshi vocalist Sohini Alam and DJ and percussionist from Venezuela – MABE.

As well as their mainstage closing performance, GRRRL and IPOW will also lead an afternoon of workshopping in the festival’s Red Tent venue around Women, Music and War.

Other acts playing on the Monday include 47 Soul, Aar Maanta, Chris Duckett, Jasmine Kennedy, Joyride, Lazy Habits, Nick Parker and the False Alarms, Sound of the Sirens, Lee Bains III and the GloryFires, Mahalia, The Unsung Roots, Thabang Tabane and Sibusile Xaba, Marsicans, Will Whison and Zamaan.

Weekend and day tickets are available with concessions available. Adult day tickets start from £22 with adult weekend tickets £185.

For full details of Greenbelt’s line up and to book tickets, visit www.greenbelt.org.uk