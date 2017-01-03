Craig David heads to region for arena show

Craig David is heading to the region in April as part of a huge UK arena tour.

The R&B star recently announced extra dates of his Following My Intuition shows.

The run of gigs is Craig’s biggest arena tour in 15 years and will see him play at 18 venues across the UK, including the Coventry Ericsson Indoor Arena on April 8

One of the most talked about returns to music by an artist in decades, since the release of his recent number on album, the singer’s popularity has risen to dizzying heights.

The LP spawned multiple hits including When The Bassline Drops, Ain’t Giving Up, 16 and All We Needed – which was chosen as the official 2016 Children In Need single.

Not only that, Craig capped off 2016 with the MOBO Best Male Act award.

Having previously sold-out London’s KOKO, Brixton Academy and the Manchester Academy in a matter of seconds, 2016 also saw Craig take over Glastonbury’s Sonic Stage, bringing more than 25,000 people to the tent and achieving the record for the biggest crowd at the stage in Glastonbury history.

Craig has sold more than 15 million albums, achieved 16 Top 10 hits and multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries.

Support is by Big Narstie and Lauren Faith.

Tickets cost £38 and are on sale now via www.ricoharena.com