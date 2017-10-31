Corinna plays radio showcase in Northampton

Shoetown Sounds is back at The Lab on Saturday following its inaugural night last month.

Headlining the showcase will be singer songwriter Corinna Jane.

Shoetown Sounds is the brainchild of Rachel Schouten, who also presents The Monday Night Show on Northampton community radio station NLive. She said: “We are delighted to be bringing the second instalment of Shoetown Sounds back to Northampton. “Not only do the audience have a great time, but the acts really appreciate the double hit of exposure they receive – in the flesh and on the radio.”

Opening proceedings will be comedian Chris Harris who will be followed by Dan Hughes, The Ginhouse Gypsies, Corinna Jane and the Shindig DJs. Shoetown Sounds is at The Lab in Charles Street. Doors 7.30pm. Ticket £3 or free via NLiveRadio.com