Celebrated American talent on way to Corby

Oklahoma singer songwriter Carter Sampson is out on tour across the UK to coincide with her showcase at the Americana Music Association UK conference next month.

Sampson released her fourth studio album Wilder Side in 2006 and it was championed by the likes of BBC Radio 2 DJ Bob Harris and BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph Mclean.

The record followers her 2008 LP Good For The Meantime and features the handywork of producer / multi- instrumentalist Travis Linville. Last year, Carter played the Maverick Festival and also at the AMAS in Nashville.

Carter family legacy includes talents like Roy Orbison and she is also the founder and director of Oklahoma City’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls. Carter headlines The Hut in Corby on Friday, January 27. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £8 in advance.

