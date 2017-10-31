Celebrate anniversary of Jam's final album with band members in Northampton

From the Jam featuring former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, legendary vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings and drummer Mike Randon are back at the Roadmender on Saturday.

The trio will be celebrating 35 years since the release of The Gift, The Jam’s sixth and final album and playing a selection of songs from the album. Released in 1982 on Polydor, The Gift was one of The Jam’s most successful albums, reaching number one in the UK album chart.

Produced by Peter Wilson, the album contains one of the band’s most well-known hits, Town Called Malice. Foxton’s latest album Smash The Clock, was released last year and featured guest appearances from Paul Weller, Wilko Johnson and Paul Jones.

On December 1, the band release From The Jam Live! Support is by Rhoda Dakar, best known as lead singer of The Bodysnatchers. Tickets for From The Jam cost £22.50 before fees. Doors 7.30pm.