Buzz band Billy Bibby to headline Northampton venue

Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles bring their UK tour to the Charles Bradlaugh on July 7.

The alternative quartet comprise of singer and guitarist Bibby - a former member of Catfish and The Bottlemen - guitarist Rob Jones, bassist Matt Thomas and drummer Mike Pearce.

Since forming in 2015, the band have been playing across the country and catching the attention of the likes of BBC Introducing, Clint Boon, Radio X and NME.

Their latest single Substitute was released in January and follows last year’s debut EP and Are You Ready. Substitute was playlisted by Virgin Radio and supported by dozens of others. Support is by The Barratts who recently headlined the closing night of Twinfest and Monarchs.

All play the Northampton venue on Friday, July 7. Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 on the door and are available in advance via SeeTickets.

www.billybibby.com