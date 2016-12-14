Buster's Bad Manners back in the region

Bad Manners are back in the region for two festive shows this month.

The band quickly became the novelty favourites of the ska movement through their bald, enormous-bodied frontman’s on-stage antics, earning early exposure through their Top of The Pops TV exploits and an appearance in the live film documentary, Dance Craze.

Bad Manners were at their most popular during the late 1970s and early 1980s, during a period when other ska revival bands, such as Madness and The Specials, The Beat and The Selecter, filled the charts.

They spent 111 weeks in the UK Singles Chart between 1980 and 1983 and have continued as a worldwide popular touring live act to this day.

Some of Bad Manners’ more notable hits include My Girl Lollipop, Lip Up Fatty, Ne Ne Na Na Na Na Nu Nu, Lorraine, Just A Feeling, Walking In The Sunshine, Can Can and Special Brew.

Buster Bloodvessel’s exploits got them banned from Top of the Pops and they were also banned from Italian TV.

Bad Manners play Esquires in Bedford on Tuesday, December 20. Tickets cost £18 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30 pm

They then head to The Picturedrome in Northampton on Wednesday, December 28.

Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees. Doors 7.30pm.