Brixworth gets ready for music festival

A host of classical performances will take place across Brixworth this month when its annual festival returns.

The festival opens Friday September 16 with a concert entitled Best of British, featuring the Northampton Concert Band conducted by Graham Tear.

The following day,the Northampton Chamber Orchestra perform.

On Sunday, September 18, An Evening of Poetry and Song will see Choe Willson Thomas (soprano), Gwion Thomas (baritone), Kay Soteriou (mezzo-soprano) and actress Paula Stockbridge perform with the John Clare Wind Quintet and pianist Jonathan French.

On Friday, September 23, the Tedesca String Quartet will playing a programme of Mozart, Dvorak, Shostakovich with Samuel Barber and joined by baritone, Gwion Thomas. Then, on Saturday, September 24, German accordion virtuoso Irene Urbach, will perform.

Visit www.brixworthmusicfestival.co.uk for more.