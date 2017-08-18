British Sea Power to headline Roadmender in Northampton

British Sea Power will headline the Roadmender in October as part of their tour to support their latest album.

The indie six-piece released their latest LP, Let The Dancers Inherit The Party in March.

The album’s twelve songs cover subject matters ranging from the stars in the night sky to the methodology of media manipulation.

Speaking about the album, guitarist Martin Noble said: “It was made to a background of politicians perfecting the art of unabashed lying, of social-media echo chambers, of click-bait and electronic Tonka Toys to keep us entertained and befuddled.

“All this can easily make the individual feel futile. But I think we’ve ended up addressing this confusion in an invigorating way, rather than imprisoning the listener in melancholy.

“Musically, it’s our most direct album and maybe the first one where we maintain a coherent mood from start to finish. Perhaps a little clarity isn’t a bad thing at this point.”

Recorded in Sussex, London and on the Isle of Skye, it follows the band’s five studio albums for Rough Trade Records.

While Rough Trade remain a vital part of the BSP story and will continue to do so, Let The Dancers Inherit The Party was licensed from the band’s own Golden Chariot label to Caroline International.

The recording was funded by fans, with pledges ranging from pre-orders for a limited-edition box-set to paying £1,500 for a tattoo that gives entry to all future BSP shows.

The album saw the band return to the exhilarating and bright-minded guitar music that saw them nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and receive praise from the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed and the National Maritime Museum.

Its sleeve features typography influenced by the German Dadaist artist Kurt Schwitters, whose work BSP vocalists Yan and Hamilton Wilkinson discovered while growing up on the edge of the English Lake District.

Schwitters fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s and ended up living in the Lakes, where examples of his work now reside

British Sea Power headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, October 22.

Tickets cost £16 before fees and go on sale at Monday, August 21 at 9am.

For more details, visit www.theroadmender.com