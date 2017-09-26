Boyzone man returns to headline the Derngate

Former Westlife man Shane Filan is back in the county next week to headline Royal & Derngate.

Filan cemented his position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife.

Following his hugely successful Right Here Tour las year, Filan is back out on the road touring in support of her new album Love Always which was released in August.

Speaking about the tour, Filan said: “Love Always is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs.

“It’s an album I’ve wanted to make for a long time. For me there’s nothing quite like singing an amazing ballad and this album is full of them.

“Some of the song suggestions came directly from my fans because they would always say to me, we would love to hear you sing this song.

“So, I decided to make a list of all my favourite love songs and then put them together on one album. The hard part was narrowing it down to those on the album.

“There’s also a few original tracks on there, some that I’ve written myself. It’s always amazing to get into the studio and see what we can create. I can’t wait for my fans to hear the album. It has been a long time coming.”

Westlife had 14 chart topping singles and 44 million sales.

Their career, Shane says, “fulfilled all of our dreams 1,000 times over.”

Support is by Guy Sebastian. Since winning the first ever Australian Idol in 2003, Guy has become one of Australia’s biggest selling artists.

He’s the only Australian male artist to have achieved six number one singles and two number one albums, and has forty-two platinum and combined album single sales of more than three million in Australia alone.

Guy’s latest single High On Me comes ahead of his 10th studio album, Conscious which is out in October.

“I feel like I’ve had so many ah-ha moments this last year,” explains Guy.

“One of the biggest is that every now and again everybody just needs a reason to let go, smile and dance. ‘High On Me’ came about while I was in Bali on a writing trip, surrounded by mountains and yoga enthusiasts who like me seemed high on life at the time.

“I really wanted to create a soulful earworm that would make young and old want to get up out of their chair and enjoy the moment.”

Shane Filan headlines on Tuesday, October 3. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £28.50 before fees.