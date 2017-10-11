Best of the rest: round-up of gigs in Northants and beyond

From a brass-and-drum collective to a roots rock outfit, there's lots going on...

OLD DIRTY BRASSTARDS

Northampton, October 20

After two packed out gigs in 2016, The Old Dirty Brasstards head back The Picturedrome next week. The 10-piece brass and drum collective play a mixture of pop, R&B and soul covers. ODB have previously played the likes of Bestival, Glastonbury and Secret Garden Party along with residencies at Brooklyn Bowl and the Brixton, Camden & Shoreditch Blues Kitchens. Doors 8pm, tickets £10.

olddirtybrasstards.co.uk

STELLA HENSLEY & CHRIS NEWMAN

Northampton, October 13

Kontra Roots Club returns on Friday with headliners Stella Hensley and Chris Newman. The duo combine Hensley’s vocals with Newman’s blues and slide guitars. Support is by Stuart Marson and East West. Kontra is at Earl’s Barton Working Men’s Club. Music from 8pm, tickers cost £3.

www.kcbworld.co.uk

KARL PHILLIPS & OPEN MIC

Kettering, October 19

Karl Phillips will be playing a special acoustic set at Run Your Tongue next week. Phillips and his band combine equal parts ska, punk and hip-hop. In recent years, they have supported the likes of Chase & Status, The King Blues and Dreadzone. His latest single Plastic Gangsta is out now. Pay as you feel, with profits to Johnny’s Happy Place. RYT is at the Three Cocks. Music from 8pm. Open mic slots are also available.

JOE BROWN

Milton Keynes, October 13 /14

Joe Brown is playing two nights at The Stables in Wavendon. The solo shows will see Joe playing some of his best known songs as well as talking about his early days growing up in London’s East End. Special guest for the night will be guitar maestro Henry Gross. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £27.50 before fees.

www.stables.org

WILLIE & THE BANDITS

Milton Keynes, October 17

Blues rock trio Willie & the Bandit headline The Stables in Wavendon on Tuesday. Having toured their brand of roots rock with the likes of Deep Purple and Status Quo Wille, the Bandits are now touring their new album Steal. Support by Claude Hay. Doors 8.45pm, tickets £13

www.willeandthebandits.com

JESS MORGAN & DAN WHITEHOUSE

Milton Keynes, October 20

Two of the UK’s most talked-about emerging songwriters Jess Morgan and Dan Whitehouse headline off The Stables next week. The gig will features sets from both as a collaboration. Their musical partnership started when the pair wrote and recorded songs for Dan’s debut That’s Where I Belong in 2016. In the same year, Jess released her own new album Edison Gloriette to widespread acclaim.

Doors open at 8:45pm, tickets cost £10 in advance.

www.stables.org

URBAN FOLK QUARTET

Milton Keynes, October 19

The Urban Folk Quartet kick off their autumn tour at The Stables next Thursday. After their critically acclaimed 2015 album The Escape and its successor, Live III, the band is back on a series of shows that will see the band travel from the South of Devon to the Scottish Borders. The folk quartet are planning a new LP next year in the run up to their 10th anniversary celebrations. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £15.

www.theufq.com

WEBSTER & FERGUSSON

Northampton, October 17

Acoustic folk duo Peter Webster and Ross Fergusson are headlining Great Knight Folk at The Old White Hart on Tuesday. Support is by Vince Dean. Doors 7.45pm, tickets £5 in advance.

www,greatknight.co.uk