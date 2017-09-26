Beatles hits, Irish music and pop chart-toppers come to Corby

The Core in Corby is gearing up for a busy week of music with headline sets by The Cavern Beatles, Sharon Shannon and Les McKeown.

The Cavern Beatles headline on Thursday, October 5. As ambassadors of the Cavern Club, the band’s attention to detail extends to the use of genuine 1960s instruments and all of the equipment seen on stage is the same as that used by the Beatles wherever possible. Expect all the hits including Hey Jude, A Hard Day’s Night and I Want To Hold Your Hand. Tickets cost £19.50 before fees. Doors 7.30pm.

The following night, award-winning Irish musician Sharon Shannon headlines. Shannon is best known for her work with the accordion and for her fiddle technique. She has recorded and toured with a who’s who of the Irish and global music industry, including Bono, Sinead O’Connor, Steve Earle and Shane MacGowan. She has enjoyed multi-platinum album sales and one albums, singles and DVDs. Tickets cost £18, doors 7.30pm.

On Saturday, October 7, Les McKeown and his band The Legendary Bay City Rollers return to The Core with their new show, The Story of The Bay City Rollers. It tells the story of how five ordinary guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation. Expect all of the hits including Bye Bye Baby, Summer Love Sensation and I Only Want To Be With You. Tickets cost £23, doors 7.30pm. Booking fees for all shows apply .