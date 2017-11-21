Bay City Roller Les to roll back the years in Wellingborough

Les McKeown is back in the region on Sunday for the latest leg of The Story of The Bay City Rollers show.

McKeown will be telling the story of how five guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation and playing all their hits at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

Les and his four-piece band, The Legendary Bay City Rollers, will be performing songs that influenced the original group as they were forging their way in the music business, as well as all the Roller hits including Bye Bye Baby, Summer Love Sensation, I Only Want To Be With You and Shang A Lang to name just a few. Tickets cost £22.50 before fees, music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets are also on sale for The Kate Williams Quartet who headline the venue on Thursday, December 14. Her quartet will include Gareth Lockrane, Oli Hayhurst and David Ingamells. Music from 8pm, tickets £14.

www.castletheatre.co.uk