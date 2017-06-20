Bands arrive for Twinfest gigs across Northampton

Bands from France and Germany will join acts from across Northampton when Twinfest returns this week.



The annual festival sees venues in the town hosting bands from Poitiers and Marburg.

This year, The Pomfret Arms, The Charles Bradlaugh, The Lamplighter and The Black Prince will all be putting on gigs between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25.

Paul Brown, one of Twinfest’s organisers, said: “Preparations are going very well and it’s all set up for a great weekend.

“Twinfest is all about building good relationships and friendships with our twin towns.

“We believe this could be our 25th year of the festival though sometimes in other guises. It’s been very well supported throughout those years, we’ve made many friendships and it’s great to see old friends each year.

“The venues have been very generous and have thrown themselves into the spirit of Twinfest yet again.

“As well as giving gig-goers the chance to hear what’s happening in their twins’ pubs and clubs, it also gives bands the amazing opportunity to live and perform in one of our glorious towns for a few days each year as well.”

Twinfest kicks off on Thursday at 8pm at The Pomfret Arms with Helen and LDMR from Marburg.

Both will be joined by The Straw Horses and Deaf Trap.

The following day Twinfest moves to the Charles Bradlaugh and resumes at 7.30pm with music by Hrundi and Violette from Poitiers, Helen and LDMR, Presley Johnson and Snakeman 3. Admission is £3.

On Saturday, The Lamplighter will be hosting the Twinfest all-dayer from midday. There will be music by Velvet Engine, Paul McClure, Keiron Farrow, Corinne Lucy, Tom Rose, The King Biscuit Boys, Violette, Hrundi, Helen, LDMR, Drinsipa, The Mobbs, The Jackal Nine and Fox Chapel.

Twinfest concludes on Sunday, June 25 with another all-dayer at The Black Prince from midday.

As well as all four visiting bands, there will be sets by VHS Pirates, The Wax Lyrical Sound, Luna Rosa, Sarpa Salpa, Monarchs and The Barratts. Admission is £3.

Mr Brown added: “This town has so much to offer in the way of bands. There’s so much talent on show for this weekend and a diverse range of styles.

“It’s a great festival with love shared with our visiting foreign bands. Come and help share that love.”

A weekend Twinfest wristband is £5 and includes admission into all gigs.

Organisers are still looking for an assistant to help on the sound desk during Twinfest, especially on the Saturday night.