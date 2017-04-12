Award winning blues act King King to play Corby show

Award-winning blues rockers King King kick off their UK tour at The Core in Corby next week.

The band are gearing up for the release of a new album which will be the follow up to 2015’s multi-award winning Reaching For The Light.

The LP is due out in September and a new single follows King King’s haul of accolades at the 2016 British Blues Awards.

Held in September, the band walked away with awards including Best Male Vocal for Alan Nimmo, Best Bass Player for Lindsay Coulson, Best Song for Rush Hour, Best Album for Reaching for the Light and Best Songwriter.

Frontman Nimmo said: “We’re really excited to perform the new single live.

“It’s rockier than our previous material, but it still has an inherent King King sound to it.

“The new single is a nice taster from the album.”

In October last year, the band released their first live album King King Live which topped Amazon’s Best Sellers Blues Chart.

King King features singer and guitarist Nimmo and bassist Coulson who are joined by drummer Wayne Proctor and keyboard player Bob Fridzema.

Having scored three radio hit singles on Planet Rock radio with the songs Crazy, Hurricane and Rush Hour, the band recently recorded an acoustic session for the station.

In 2015, King King received a nomination for Best New Band at the 2015 Classic Rock Awards and followed up with a UK arena tour supporting Thunder which included a show at London’s Wembley Arena – winning the band a raft of new fans.

Their LP Reaching For The Light was voted number one album by Blues Rock Review and in 2014, they won five 2014 British Blues Awards including Best Album and Best Band.

Support is by Norfolk five-piece Bad Touch who recently supported the Kentucky Headhunters on their critically acclaimed sell-out UK tour.

Bad Touch released their second studio album Truth Be Told in December last year.

The new album, recorded at Mwnci Studios in Wales, includes the singles 99% and Made To Break, both remixed for radio by Rolling Stones engineer and co-producer, Chris Kimsey.

Tickets for the gig on April 20 cost £20 before fees and are available by calling 0844 478 0898 and online at www.thegigcartel.com and www.thecorecorby.com