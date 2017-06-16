Aussie trio DMA's return to headline Roadmender in August

Aussie alternative trio DMA’s will return to the region in August to headline the Roadmender.

The band, who released their debut album Hills End in 2016, have been busy in the last couple of years picking up fans across the UK and Europe.

With a series of festival dates and a short UK headline tour in the diary this summer, DMAs will turn their attention to arenas come November when they open for The Kooks across the country.

DMA’s sound is heavily influenced by mid 1990s indie and the band have been working on the follow up to their debut.

Tickets for August’s gig go on sale on Monday, June 19 at 9am.

They headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, August 6.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £13 in advance before fees.

For more information, visit dmasmusic.com, thepadpresents.com and theroadmender.com