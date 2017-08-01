Aussie star to join Shane Filan at Northampton show

Multi-platinum Australian singer Guy Sebastian will be joining Shane Filan on his Love Always tour which heads to Royal and Derngate in October.

Australia’s first ever ‘Idol’ winner in 2003, Guy’s decade and a half long career has seen 42 platinum and three gold certifications. He has sold three million records and performed a string of arena tours.

Sebastian’s 2013 single Battle Scars went platinum in the US - one of only a few artists in Australian music history to ever achieve this. Last year saw the release of his tenth album Conscious. Originally from Malaysia, Guy moved to Australia aged six, first to Melbourne, then to Adelaide and has been singing since his early teens.

He will join Filan at the Northampton venue on Tuesday, October 3. Doors 7.30pm, tickets cost from £28.50 before fees.

royalandderngate.co.uk