Alternative, prog-folk and doom rock at the Craufurd Arms

The Craufurd Arms is gearing up for a busy week of gigs with shows by Courtesans, KilliT, Rory Indiana, Solstice and Dead!.

London doom and triphop rockers Courtesans are back at the Craufurd Arms on Friday. The quartet comprise singer Sinead La Bella, guitarist Saffire Sanchez, bassist Agnes D Jones and drummer Vikki Brown. Courtesans headline the venue ahead of playing the Sophie Lancaster Stage at the Bloodstock festival on Sunday. The band released the EP Better Safe Than Sober earlier this year. Tickets cost £8 in advance.

On Saturday, KilliT headline the venue. The London four piece recently played the Ramblin Man Fair in Maidstone and next month play the Redrock Festival in London. KilliT released their debut album Shut It Down last year. Tickets cost £8 in advance.

On Tuesday, Rory Indiana and Veridian head to the venue as part of a co-headline tour. The alternative quartet from Brighton recently played at Fort Fest in Bedfordshire and released the single Tough Love in February and the EP Ruling Class Crooks last year. Veridian released the track Ink from their debut EP 40826D last month. Tickets cost £5 in advance.

Milton Keynes progressive folk band Solstice headline on Friday, August 18. Tickets cost £6 in advance. Finally, Dead! Bring their UK tour to a close next Saturday. The band’s new single Up For Ran$om is out now. The track is the fourth single since the band signed to Infectious Music and are working on their debut album. Tickets cost £8.