Aled Jones to headline Donington Live classical event

Aled Jones will headline the inaugural Donington Live festival which takes place in the region this weekend.

The new open-air classical family musical event is on Sunday, September 4, and will also include performances by feature mezzo-soprano Laura Wright, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro, East Midlands-based Orchestra Sinfonia Viva and the chart-topping Miliatary Wives Choir.

Donington Live was conceived when The Darley Park Concert, created by Derby Live / Derby City Council, was unable to continue.

Donington Park and Music Plus Sport jointly decided to find a solution and host a new concert at the venue.

Aled Jones MBE has been a household name since the 1980's.

Beginning his career as one of the world's most successful boy sopranos, he had already released 12 albums by the time Walking in the Air, the song from the animated film The Snowman, was released. At 16, he had sold more than six million albums and was an international success story.

Once his voice had broken, Aled went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before being asked to perform the role of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

This was the gateway for his adult career, where he has since released numerous successful albums, most recently 2016’s One Voice marked his triumphant return to the top of the charts, where it has become the longest running classical number one of the year, spending nine weeks atop the official classical artist album chart.

He said: “I can’t wait to host Donington Live - the crowds in the East Midlands are always fantastic so I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces

“It’s set to be a perfect end to the summer for the whole family and it will be great fun joining Collabro, Laura Wright and the Military Wives Choir on the day.”

Roger Lowe, commercial director at Donington Park said: “We are really excited to be hosting Donington Live.

“Working together with Music Plus Sport, our aim is to provide the East Midlands with a new cultural event showcasing the best in classical music, family experiences and entertainment at the cheapest price possible.

“Our current line-up is fantastic with performances from Aled Jones, Laura Wright, Collabro, Military Wives Choir and local orchestra Sinfonia Viva.”

Tickets are on sale now via doningtonlive.co.uk and cost £15, with admission for children under 13 free when accompanied by an adult.

Gates open at 4pm with the event due to finish at about 9pm. Car parking costs £5 per vehicle.

There will also be shuttle busses running to and from Derby Bus Station.

For more information, visit donington-park.co.uk