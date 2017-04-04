Acts announced for festival at 'secret' Northants venue

The organisers of the Shambala festival have revealed some of the acts which will play at the festival which returns in August.

65 Days Of Static, By The Rivers, Foreign Beggars, Nicky Black Market, Stereo MC's, The Urban Folk Quartet and Westerman are just a selection of the acts who will play.

Shambala takes place at a ‘secret’ location in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside from August 24 to 27. This year’s carnival theme is Cloud Cuckoo Land and once again, the festival will be meat and fish free.

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now and cost £179 before fees for an adult weekend ticket. Concession tickets are available for teenagers, children and the under 5s. Parking fees are dependent on the vehicle type and coach travel from different locations across the UK is available.

