Acclaimed Welsh act play Northampton show

Welsh four-piece Climbing Trees return to The Lab this weekend.

The band played at the reopening of the Northampton venue last year and features former Wellingborough resident Martin Webb.

They recently released their new single Amber, the third to be taken from their Welsh Music Prize-shortlisted album Borders.

Climbing Trees formed in 2011 and released their debut LP Hebron in 2013.

They have toured across the country as well as playing festivals such as Green Man and Festival No.6.

Climbing Trees have also performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and received support from the likes of the BBC's Huw Stephens and Tom Robinson.

Borders is available now on Spotify and other streaming services.

They headline the Charles Street venue on Saturday, September 24.

Support is by The Drones Club and Lucky

Tickets cost £5 on the door and are available in advance via www.wegottickets.com

For more information, visit www.ilikeclimbingtrees.com