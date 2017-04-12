Acclaimed jazz quintet to play in Wellingborough

Double bassist and composer Alison Rayner is bringing her quintet to the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on April 20.

Rayner has been playing jazz and other styles of music since the mid-‘70s.

In the ‘80s she spent five years with the critically acclaimed jazz/Latin group the Guest Stars touring major international jazz venues and festivals, also recording three albums with them.

She currently leads ARQ, her contemporary jazz quintet, who have built a substantial and wide ranging audience over the past two years. They released their acclaimed debut album August in 2014, with second album A Magic Life released last year.

Talking about her latest album, she said: “I was inspired to call the album A Magic Life because of two recent incidents. The loss of a friend last year, who wrote in her own epitaph about how magic her life had been, then a chance encounter with a young boy, who asked me ‘Is music stronger than magic?’

“I replied that to me, music is a merging of magic and logic. These events set me on a course of thinking about connections between memory, mortality, magic – and music.”

Rayner also plays and records with acoustic world trio Koral Society, the Deirdre Cartwright Group, trumpeter Chris Hodgkins’ quartet and vocalist Carol Grimes. She has co-run Blow the Fuse Records & Blow the Fuse Jazz Club in London since 1989. Joining her will be Deirdre Cartwright, Diane McLoughlin, Steve Lodder and Buster Birch. Doors open at 8pm, £12.50.

castletheatre.co.uk