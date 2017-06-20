Acclaimed blues-rockers King King line up Corby date

Multi-award-winning rock and blues band King King are headlining The Core at Corby Cube on June 30 to play a rescheduled gig.

Having enjoyed three radio hit singles on Planet Rock with the tracks Crazy, Hurricane and most recently, Rush Hour, King King received a nomination for Best New Band at the 2015 Classic Rock Awards.

The band comprises Wayne Proctor on drums, Lindsay Coulson on bass, Bob Fridzema on keyboards and virtuoso frontman Alan Nimmo. In October last year, they released their first live album King King Live which topped Amazon’s Best Sellers Blues Chart. Their LP Reaching For The Light was voted number one album by Blues Rock Review and in 2014, they won five 2014 British Blues Awards including Best Album and Best Band. Support is by Bad Touch.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20.50 before fees.

