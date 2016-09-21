2-Tone pioneers The Beat headline Wolverton show

Dave Wakeling brings The English Beat to the region next week.

The band is out on a UK tour and currently funding their new album Hew We Go Love via PledgeMusic. The LP, their first in 30 years, is due out next year. Formed in the working class suburbs of industrial Birmingham in the late 1970s, the band offered messages of hope and peace with an insight into sociopolitical topics would later alongside The Specials see them heralded as forerunners of the 2-Tone Ska movement.

Wakeling said: “I am very excited to be coming back to the UK to play shows and to get to introduce the songs from our upcoming new album.

“We have been in summer training, with shows with UB40, B52’s, Culture Club and Train. The band is in tip top form and ready to rock, steady”

The Beat, starring Dave Wakeling, headline Wolverton venue on Friday, September 30. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £18 in advance before fees. Visit www.thecraufurdarms.com