Music nights coming to Wellingborough

The Castle is gearing up for a busy run of shows with a tribute to Bob Marley, an evening with folk duo Gilmore & Roberts and Foster & Allen. Legend: Marley Live on Tour is at the Wellingborough venue on Sunday.

Legend perform a Bob Marley show in both sound and vision. It will feature all the hits including Is This Love, No Woman No Cry and Get Up Stand Up. Tickets cost £21 before fees. Doors 7.30pm.

On Tuesday, contemporary acoustic folk duo Gilmore & Roberts headline the venue. The pair combine award-winning song writing and their trademark harmonies to create a powerful wall of sound. Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore (fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (guitar) met while studying at Leeds College of Music and released their debut album in 2008. Since then, they have played across the world and at some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals, toured with folk rock legends Fairport Convention and won countless accolades for their genre-spanning work. Last year they released a live album 10 years to the day since their first EP launch. Tickets cost £12, doors 8pm.

The following night, Foster and Allen bring their Golden Years Tour to the venue. Celebrating more than 40 years together in the music business, they will be performing a string of their biggest hits including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years, I Will Love You All My Life and Old Flames. Tickets cost £20, doors 7.30pm.

Visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.