Moody Blues man John plays first solo gigs in Northampton

John Lodge, of the iconic British rock band The Moody Blues, is heading to Northampton next week as part of his first ever solo tour.

Towards the end of 1966, a young Birmingham-born bass guitarist joined the flagging Moody Blues around about the same time as a guitarist and singer called Justin Hayward.

After that, the band never looked back as they became one of the most acclaimed rock bands in the world, with huge hits such as Nights in White Satin.

They pioneered progressive rock and arena tours, and for the most part have remained busy to this day.

In 1977 John Lodge found time to release his first solo album Natural Avenue which was a Top 40 hit, but it would be 38 years before he produced his second solo album 10,000 Light Years Ahead, which came out last year.

For all his years touring with The Moody Blues, John has never undertaken a solo tour – until now, as the legendary bassist sets out to showcase the cream of his career.

Now audiences have the chance to see John in an intimate concert, accompanied by musicians he has worked with from The Moody Blues’ touring band, as they perform his favourite Moody Blues songs, as well as tracks from his solo albums.

John Lodge plays Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Thursday, September 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £29 before fees can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk