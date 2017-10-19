Michael Morpugo's King Arthur comes to Corby

Children’s author Michael Morpugo said he was delighted the production company, Story Pocket, will stage the adaptation of his work.

Speaking ahead of King Arthur coming to The Core at Corby Cube later this month, Michael said: “It was apparent straight away that Story Pocket’s focus was on sharing stories in a bright,imaginative way.

“My passion for stories and writing has taken me all over the world and I am lucky enough to see my stories in print and on stage and screen.

“It was Story Pocket’s passion for story-telling that struck me.”

The show promises sword fights, a classic battle between good and evil, a moving, yet tragic, love story and enthralling storytelling coming together to create a memorable family show.

The well-loved stories of

King Arthur, Queen Guinevere, Sir Lancelot, the Lady of the Lake and the sword Excalibur come to life in this exciting adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling novel.

When a boy becomes stranded at sea, he is rescued by a mysterious old man who claims to be none other than the great King Arthur Pendragon! Through the old king’s magical storytelling, the boy and the audience are transported back to the heady days of Camelot, the Knights of the Round Table, Merlin and his faithful hound, Bercelet, the Lady of the Lake and the sword in the stone.

Author of classics, such as War Horse and Private Peaceful, and a former Children’s Laureate,

Michael Morpurgo has been Story Pocket Theatre’s Patron since the company formed in 2013 and he gave special permission for his novel to be adapted for the stage.

The show comes to Corby after a hugely successful premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it won rave reviews from critics and audiences.

It combines imaginative physical theatre, charming puppetry and outstanding storytelling to bring to life this Arthurian legend, which is most suitable for brave knights aged 7 years plus and their families.

The 1pm performance is a Relaxed Performance, which is specially adapted with a more relaxed atmosphere, for customers with a wide range of disabilities and those on the autistic spectrum to enjoy with their family, friends and carers.

