Matt Forde visits Corby

Comedian Matt Forde must be fed up of the twists and turns in the political climate

As inevitably it leads to him having to rewrite shows at short notice. His new show coming to Corby on October 14 entitled A Show Hastily Rewritten In Light Of Recent Events- Again! is likely to be no different.

He is one of the country’s most in-demand satirists appearing on Have I Got News For You, Rory Bremner’s Coalition Report, 8 out of 10 Cats, and Russell Howard’s Good News.

2015 saw Matt take his sell-out, critically-acclaimed 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe show 24-Hour Political Party People on nationwide tour.

Matt’s monthly residency in London, The Political Party, sells out Westminster’s St James’ Theatre.

Alongside his trademark topical current affairs stand-up, the show brings Parliament to life as he interviews some of politics’ most notorious figures, including Alastair Campbell, Nigel Farage, John Prescott, Alan Johnson and George Galloway. The show is also released as a podcast which has hit the top spot of the iTunes comedy chart and was picked as the Daily Telegraph’s podcast of the week.

More recently he can be seen on Dave hosting his own show entitled Matt Forde Unspun which takes a satricial looks a current events.

The show is recommended for people aged 16 and over. Tickets cost £15.50.

For more details visit www.thecorecorby.com