Leo Green brings the Sounds of the 50s to Northampton

Following his hit BBC Radio 2 series, Leo Green brings the Sounds Of The 50s Live to Royal & Derngate on Friday night.

The show will feature some of the greatest songs from the decade.

Leo Green’s colourful musical history includes playing sax for Jerry Lee Lewis at only 20 years old, joining Van Morrison’s band from 1995 to 2000, which included touring the world and appearing on numerous albums, and working with icons Jools Holland, Ronnie Wood, Paul Weller, Lionel Ritchie and many others.

As a broadcaster Leo has written and presented numerous radio series, including In Conversation With...Van Morrison, Celebrating The American Songbook, Friday Night Is Music Night, Ella & The Songbooks, Remembering the Candy Man; Sammy Davis Jr, Gershwin Rediscovered, Leo Green’s Hollywood Special, Green On Green; a Celebration of Benny Green and many more.

The Sounds Of The 50s band will perform hits from the likes of Elvis, Buddy Holly, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, Bill Haley, Frankie Laine, The Drifters, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, Julie London, Peggy Lee, Cliff Richard, Neil Sedaka, Jackie Wilson and many others, all woven around Leo’s stories and sax playing.

Commenting on the tour Leo said: “It’s an honour to be on radio presenting Sounds Of The ʼ50s and I can’t wait to visit as many towns and venues around the UK as possible and present this great music live with some of the best musicians and singers this country has ever produced.

“The 50s really was the decade that musically had everything and when you see and hear the songs performed live on stage, there is simply nothing like it - I am very excited.”

Leo Green’s Sounds Of The 50s heads to the Derngate stage on Friday, September 16 at 7.30 pm.

Tickets cost £21 and £23.50 before fees and can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811, or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.