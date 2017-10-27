Kind of magic in Northampton

Dream pop duo Magic Wands bring their Abrakadabra tour to the Roadmender next weekend.

The LA-based band is out on a UK tour ahead of the release of their third album Realms, which is due out in February.

Magic Wands comprise of Chris and Dexy Valentine. They mix equal elements gothy post-punk and synth pop and have recently expanded to a five-piece for live gigs.

They released their debut album Aloha Moon in 2012 which led to live performances on BBC Radio 1 and XFM. The record was followed by Jupiter Moon last year.

Magic Wands have been remixed by The XX and Crystal Fighters and shared stages with acts including The Kills, The Horrors and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Support is by Northampton’s Fox Chapel and Garden and Kettering’s Thee Telepaths who released their latest EP Neon Spiral in March. Doors open at 7.30pm. Advance tickets cost £7.50.