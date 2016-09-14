Jonah Matranga back to play gigs in Northampton and Kettering

Jonah Matranga will return to the county twice next month as part of his latest jaunt across the country.

While in recent years Matranga has pursued a solo career, the singer songwriter is known across the globe for his time in post-hardcore band Far, New End Original and Onelinedrawing.

His latest album, Me And You Are Two was released in 2014.

Far released the hugely influenced and lauded albums Tin Cans With Strings To You in 1996 and its follow up, Water & Solutions, two years later.

Jonah Matranga plays The Three Cocks Inn in Kettering on Monday, October 17.

Tickets cost £8 in advance from the venue or £10 on the door. Support is by Jacob Brathwaite.

He then returns to the county on Tuesday, October 25 to play The Lab in Northampton.

Tickets cost £7 in advance or £9 on the door.

Support is by Helen Chambers.

For more information, visit http://jonahmatranga.com