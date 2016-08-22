Jeffrey Lewis to play Playhouse in Northampton

Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts are back in Northampton on Wednesday August 31 to headline The Playhouse Theatre.

Lewis is a prolific musician and comic book artist from New York.

He has toured across the world under a number of different guises but since 2015 has been playing as Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts.

His seventh album, Manhattan, was released on Rough Trade last year.

Support is by Mrs Pilgrimm - aka Sophie Williams.

Having collaborated with many musicians during the last 20 years – including Lou Barlow and Michael Rother – Williams is best known for her beguiling solo sets where she has developed a unique and spine tingling approach to combining the cello, voice and looping.

Think Laurie Anderson meets Arthur Russell.

The gig at the Northampton theatre is all seated and only 84 tickets are available.

Lewis is returning to Northampton ahead of his set at the End Of The Road Festival. He plays the venue on Wednesday, August 31.

Tickets cost £11 via http://bit.ly/2aLxVXj