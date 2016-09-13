James Toseland rides in to play at Roadmender in Northampton

Only a handful of tickets remain available for Toseland who returns to the Roadmender next month.

Fronted by former World Super Bike champion and singer songwriter, James Toseland, the band is back out on the road following the release of their latest album Cradle The Rage.

Production duties again came from Toby Jepson with the album mixed by Mike Fraser

The album is the follow up to the band’s debut Renegade which was released in 2013.

Renegade has sold more than 13,000 copies since its release with the band also playing three headline UK tours and making numerous festival .

Singer Toseland is joined in the band by guitarists Zurab Melua and Ed Bramford, bassist Roger Davis and drummer Joe Yoshida.

Toseland play the Northampton venue on Friday, October 7. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.