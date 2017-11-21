Interview: Matt Lapinskas speaks about Kettering panto

Former EastEnders and Dancing on Ice star Matt Lapinskas is delighted for the buzz of live theatre and playing a prince in pantomime in Kettering.

He stars as Prince Simon in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves when it comes to The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering from Friday to Sunday December 8 to 31.

Matt said: “It is great because for a whole month I get to play a Prince which is lovely and get to be royalty for a month.

“I’m searching all of the land for the fairest of them all.

“It is a great time and is a fantastic time to be part of a show and love doing pantomime at Christmas.

“This will be the fifth pantomime. It’s great for the kids, it is a show where you get to see that it is the first time the kids even step inside a theatre. They get to come in, they can be noisy, they get to scream and all of the things they are not supposed to be.

“They get to come and have a great time and they’ll leave singing the songs with their helds high.”

Prince Simon, a prince on a quest to find his one true love. but the Wicked Queen has other plans in mind! She will stop at nothing to ensure she remains the fairest of them all – which it means it’s not looking good for her beautiful stepdaughter, Snow White.

Nothing is more dangerous than a paranoid Wicked Queen! Will Snow White escape her jealous clutches? Can Dame Dolly get her man? Can Herbie the Huntsman work out if he is a goodie or a baddie? Can Prince Simon of Sofaria ensure a happy ending … ?

Speaking to us at the launch of the pantomime , he was enthusiastic about performing in Kettering.

He said: “The theatre is really lovely, very quaint, really cute and small.

“It is going to be interactive and the comfort of having the audience.

“I don’t think you can get away from the buzz that is live theatre.

“I did Dancing on Ice and there was 12 million people watching at home but you can’t see those people at home but you can see a 1,000 people in an audience and thta buzz you get, you can’t describe it.

“You also know straight away with a live audience whether something is working, whether something is not working or you’ve done well or whether an audience has enjoyed i whereas if you do TV, you’ve got to wait for it to come out, wait for people to watch it.

“With theatre it is you the lighting, the sound and the tech team. With filming, you’ve got editing, continuity, there are so many other people who work on it.

“With this it is a small team and the experience starts when you walk through the door.”

He is also remembered for his role in Eastenders from 2011 to 2012.

Matt said: “I did 18 months and did so much, I have happy memories of the actors that I worked with and it has given me a tremendous platform to go off and do other stuff.

“It’s given me the chance to do pantomime every year which I really enjoy.”

It is also fair to say that he surprised himself with how far he got on Dancing on Ice.

Matt said: “It was quite difficult, there was a lot of bumps and bruises along the waybut I put 100% into everything that I do. I enjoyed, learnt very quickly and was the runner up.”

Emmerdale’s Natasha Gray will be playing the Wicked Queen, West End star Hannah Boyce stars in the title role. Michael Neilson and Mark Pearce return having appeared last year.

Tickets for the show cost from £12.50 with family tickets available. For further details call the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.