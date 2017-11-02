Interview: Andy Parsons comes to Northampton

You might expect a comedian who spent a number of years on Mock the Week to be quite aggressive.

But nothing could be further from the truth as Andy Parsons, chatting ahead of his new show coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Saturday November 11.

And like many comedians writing new material at the moment, he has been influenced by the realm of the political environment which has probably influenced the title of the show, which for reasons of decency we can’t publish.

“I have seen many varieties of the title of the show in reports, it normally involves several asterixes,” he laughs.

“I don’t know if you have noticed but there is a lot of nonsense going on in the world and that has led to this show.

“I thi nk for somebody looking into this environment it can be very very overwhelming trying to follow what it going on in the world of poltics. Comedy can be useful for cutting through that.”

This is a show all about worries, whether they are about a job, family, the health service, education, cliamte change, Andy’s show is encouraging people to kick back and relax.

“There is a lot of heavy stuff going on in the world from the fall out from Brexit and the continual impact that Donald Trump has on the world. This is a show which encourages people to have a laugh.”

He ia also looking forward to making a return visit to Northampton theatre having performed previous tours.

Andy said: “I think it is the perfect date for a comedian so am really looking forward to it. It is a Satuday night, it’s about six weeks before Christmas so people will be in a really good mood and hopefully ready to laugh.”

Despite making appearances on several television shows including Live At the Apollo and Q.I, he is probably best known to audiences for thw 10 years he spent as a panelist on Mock the Week, leavint two years.

Andy said: “The problem we had is that we had a producer who didn’t want to change anything, so the rounds were the same.

“I think it’s reached its nadir for me when in the Scenes We’d Like to See, the category Unlikely things to hear in superhero movies came up about four times during my time working on the show.

“Add to that, and the programme is constantly repeated on Dave.”

While he might have spent a large part of his career mocking and chastening the more ludicrous nature of politicans, his most recent project has seen him get better acquainted with those in power.

He has set up the Slacktivist Action Group, a podcast with quite a simple concept.

Andy said: “It brings together a journalist, MP and a stand up comedian and we chat about the week’s events, and we talk about the week’s events.

“I think if you are a person interested in the world and how things happe nand why they happen, talking to the people who make those kinds of decisions is a good thing.”

With plenty of irons in the fire and a tour which runs until the end of the year, you would expect Andy might want a little bit of a rest. But not a bit of it.

Andy said: “My wife is currently pregnant so I expect I’ll be taking a long period of paternity leave which will be lovely.

“I’m hoping that I’ll get a chance to watch some of the Ashes in the new year as well and then we shall see what happens.”

Tickets for the show cost £16 and the show starts at 7.45pm. To book tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk