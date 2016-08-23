Gretton Music Festival returns

Now in its seventh successful year, the Gretton Music Festival is back for four days this week.

The event is held at different venues around the village including Lydia’s Coffee Shop, Gretton Sports and Social Club,The Village Hall, The Talbot, Hatton Arms and Blue Bell public houses.

This year’s headline act is The Top Banana Band (pictured) who wowed the crowd at last year’s open mic session.

Other acts playing during the festival include Nice N Easy, Swedish Delight, The Market Harborough Ukulele Band, Martin McEvoy’s Magnificent Musical Marquee , Big Bopper Disco Entertainment, The Andy Warrington Experience, Just Handsome, Tom Hall, Viva Verdi & Viva Vino and Come On, Let me see you Shake your Tail Feather.

The festival runs from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. Programmes are available from the village post office. For details of venues and acts, visit www.grettonmusicfestival.com