Greek journey for Shirley in Northampton

\Willy Russell’s acclaimed comedy Shirley Valentine comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday to Saturday October 2 to 7.

This heart-warming play is the tale of Liverpool housewife, Shirley. Her children have left home and she makes chips and egg for her husband while talking to the wall. Where has her life disappeared to?

Out of the blue, her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for two weeks. She secretly packs her bags, heads for the sun and starts to see the world – and herself – very differently.

Written by Willy Russell, whose other well-known works include the plays Educating Rita and One for the Road and the hit musical Blood Brothers, Shirley Valentine took the world by storm when it premiered in 1986, and was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film.

This tour is the first major revival of this national treasure. It is directed by Glen Walford, who was the director of the original production at the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool and features Nicky Swift as Shirley.

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.