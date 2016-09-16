Fun for all at Sywell Aerodrome

The Footman James Sywell Classic – Pistons and Props motoring festival is returning to Sywell Aerodrome.

The event celebrating classics on the ground and in the air takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25.

Now in its fourth year, Sywell Classic combines historic racers, hot rods and motorbikes with classic planes and vintage music to create a fantastic two-day event for the whole family to enjoy.

The Racing Runway and Sprint Strip welcomes the most diverse line-up of vehicles yet with iconic Formula 1 cars, Group B Rally cars and hot rods.

Up in the skies, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will have the likes of its Hurricane and Lancaster flying overhead.

Rockabilly band The HounDogs return with a fantastic mix of music, alongside the gorgeous singing trio The Glamophones, with performances throughout the weekend.

To book tickets and for the latest updates ahead of the event, visit www.sywellclassic.com.