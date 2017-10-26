Foster & Allen bring Golden Years tour to Wellingborough

Foster & Allen bring their Golden Years tour to The Castle theatre in Wellingborough next week.

Celebrating more than 40 years together in the music business, they will be performing a string of their biggest hits including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years, I Will Love You All My Life and Old Flames.

The story of Foster & Allen began back in the 70s when the duo were playing in country music bands around Ireland.

In 1975 they got together a small group and went over to the UK to work the Irish music venues on a short tour.

They had the idea of working together as a duo, playing ‘easy listening’ music with a touch of traditional Irish instrumentals and when their UK tour finished, they decided to let the band return to Ireland and stay performing as a duo.

At the end of 1978 the pair released the single A Bunch Of Thyme in Ireland, which entered the Irish charts and became their first top- selling number one single.

It stayed in the Irish Charts for 40 consecutive weeks, re-entering for a further 13 weeks.

When it was released in 1982 in the UK it rose to the top half of the Top 20 and led to an appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Foster & Allen have played across the world, released more than 30 albums and 14 DVDs and sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Foster & Allen headline The Castle in Wellingborough on Wednesday, November 1.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20. Visit www.castletheatre.co.uk