Festive show for The Moons at Roadmender in Northampton

The Moons will return to Northampton late this year for a special Christmas show at the Roadmender.

Led by former Northampton man Andy Crofts, the band has been working on the follow up to their 2014 LP Mindwaves.

They will play the Northampton venue on Friday, December 23 following which will be the final date of their UK tour.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £8 in advance.

Support is by Parliaments and The Keepers.

For more information, visit www.themoons.co.uk