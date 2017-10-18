EVENTS GUIDE: Northamptonshire fireworks 2017

We bring you the biggest and best fireworks guide around featuring events across Northamptonshire for 2017.
NORTHAMPTON
******************************************************
WHAT: Northampton Borough Council’s fireworks display
WHERE: Racecourse, Northampton
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Fairground rides/food stalls from 2pm, Heart FM leading the entertainment from 5pm, LED glow and fire show 5.45pm with live music from Pure Genius, fireworks 7pm, event closes at 8pm
HOW MUCH: Free
OTHER INFO: Parking - the council is reminding people that parking is not available on site. A limited number of parking spaces will be available at the University of Northampton’s Avenue Campus. Spaces will be provided in car park 2 only, between 4pm and 9pm.
In addition, multi-storey car parks close-by, such as St Michaels, St Johns and the Mayorhold, provide a free weekend parking offer to anyone who wants to park in the town centre and walk to the Racecourse.
Travel - The council advises that there will be some disruption to roads surrounding the park, including Kettering Road, East Park Parade, Kingsley Park Road and St Georges Avenue, from 2pm as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.
In addition, there will be footpath closures from St Georges Avenue and Trinity Avenue across the park to the Kettering Road, whilst the fireworks display is set up.
WEBSITE: Event information and the car parks closest to the Racecourse
******************************************************
WHAT: Superhero vs Villains Bonfire night
WHERE: Duston Mill, Upton Way, Sixfields, Northampton
WHEN: Saturday, November 4 2017
TIME: 2-9.30pm - Guy Fawkes competition 7pm, first display 7.15pm, bonfire 7.30pm, main display 8pm, live music until 9.30pm
HOW MUCH: £5 each
OTHER INFO: Live bands, fun fair, beer tent, hog roast, food stalls
Free parking, come dressed as your favourite superhero or villain
WEBSITE / TICKETS: Buy in advance at Duston Mill fireworks / 01604 422299
******************************************************
WHAT: Fireworks night at Billing Aquadrome
WHERE: Billing Aquadrome, Northampton
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Fireworks from 8pm
HOW MUCH: Free entry / £5 car parking
OTHER INFO: Food available
WEBSITE / TICKETS: Billing Aquadrome fireworks
******************************************************
WHAT: Boughton Pocket Park Bonfire Night
WHERE: Boughton Pocket Park, Howard Lane
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates 4.30pm, fireworks by Titanium Fireworks 5.30pm
HOW MUCH: £3.50 in advance, £5 on the gate
OTHER INFO: Food, beverages and glowsticks sold in aid of the Boughton Pocket Park are only on sale inside the park. Any vendors outside are not associated with the charity
TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now. Please email boughtonpocketpark@yahoo.co.uk
Also available from Smiths Farm Shop and The Whyte Melville pub
******************************************************
WHAT: Roade Fireworks Display
WHERE: Roade Football Club, Hyde Park Road, Roade
WHEN: Friday, November 3
TIME: Funfair 6pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm
OTHER INFO: There will be a record number of fireworks at this year’s event
WEBSITE: Roade Football Club
******************************************************
WHAT: Bonfire night at Compton Estates Club
WHERE: Compton Estates Club, Castle Ashby
WHEN: Friday, November 3
TIME: Club opens from 7pm
******************************************************
KETTERING
******************************************************
WHAT: Fireworks at Wicksteed Park
WHERE: Wicksteed Park, Kettering
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Doors/funfair 5pm, band session from Tresham College 5.30pm, Heart FM 6.30pm, bonfire 6.45pm, band session from Tresham College 7.30pm,
fireworks display 8-8.20pm, stage show ends and Big Bopper’s disco starts 8.30pm
HOW MUCH: Tickets cost £4.50 after Monday, October 23 and £5 on the night. Book before October 23 for £4
TICKETS: Wicksteed Park
******************************************************
CORBY
******************************************************
WHAT: Corby Borough Council’s Bonfire and Firework Display
WHERE: Corby Boating Lake, NN17 2UN
WHEN: Friday, November 3
TIME: 6.30pm procession assembles at the swimming pool car park, 6.45pm procession moves to the bonfire led by a piper, 7pm bonfire, 7.30pm fireworks
HOW MUCH: Free
******************************************************
WHAT: Brigstock Bonfire Night
WHERE: Brigstock village
WHEN: Sunday, November 5
TIME: Gates 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm
OTHER INFO: BBQ, mulled wine, Cricket Club bar, Guy competition
TICKETS: Tickets will be available nearer the date or pay on the gate
******************************************************
RUSHDEN
******************************************************
WHAT: Rushden Fireworks
WHERE: Rushden Hall Park, NN10 9NG
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates 6pm, live music 6.30pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm, live music to finish
HOW MUCH: Advance (from various locations) £5 adult, £3 child / on the night £6 adult, £4 child
TICKETS: Rushden Fireworks
******************************************************
WHAT: Fireworks Frenzy
WHERE: Santa Pod Raceway
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: 4-7pm
HOW MUCH: From £20 per car
OTHER INFO: Live action including Podzilla the Monster Truck, stunt display, drifting, bonfire, fun fair, catering and bar facilities, plus family entertainment
TICKETS: Fireworks Frenzy
******************************************************
DAVENTRY DISTRICT
******************************************************
WHAT: Daventry Town Council’s firework display
WHERE: The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry, NN11 0QF
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates 6pm, display 7.30pm
HOW MUCH: Free
OTHER INFO: Fireworks will be set to music by MLE Pyrotechnics. Refreshments will include burgers, sweets, toffee apples, doughnuts
Please note there will only be accessible parking on site at this event and some road restrictions and closures therefore please be mindful of bringing a vehicle to the event
******************************************************
WHAT: Flore Village Annual Fireworks event
WHERE: Brodie Lodge Playing Field
WHEN: Friday, November 3
TIME: Site opens at 6pm, candle light procession from the Scout Hut at 6pm, bonfire lit 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm
HOW MUCH: Donations to Flore Scout Group / £1 for procession
OTHER INFO: Food, drink, sweets, kids rides and live entertainment on from 6pm
WEBSITE: Search for ‘Flore Fireworks 2017’ on Facebook for latest updates
******************************************************
WHAT: Hollowell Steam & Heavy Horse Bonfire Party
WHERE: Hollowell Steam Rally Field
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates 5pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm
HOW MUCH: £1 per person
OTHER INFO: Fairground attractions, food stalls, bar, steam traction engines, vintage vehicles and displays, fairground organs
WEBSITE: Hollowell Steam
******************************************************
WHAT: Kelmarsh YFC Bonfire Night County Social
WHERE: Crick Marina, NN6 7SQ
WHEN: Monday, November 6
TIME: 7.30pm
HOW MUCH: £2 on entry
OTHER INFO: Hot drinks, cold cans and light refreshments will be available
******************************************************
WHAT: Pattishall bonfire and fireworks display
WHERE: Pattishall Playing Field & Village Hall, School Road, Pattishall, NN12 8NN
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gate/cafe 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm
HOW MUCH: Adults £3, children (5-16) £1, free for under fives
OTHER INFO: Hot food, drinks, sweet and glow sticks for sale
******************************************************
TOWCESTER
******************************************************
WHAT: Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor School Firework Spectacular
WHERE: Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School, Balmoral Close, Towcester, NN12 6JA
WHEN: Friday, November 3
TIME: Gates open at 6pm
HOW MUCH: In advance - adults £4, children (3-16 years) £3, under 3s free, family ticket (2 adults, 3 children) £15
On the night - all £4
OTHER INFO: Fireworks, bonfire, novelty items, BBQ and refreshments, Year 6 lantern parade
TICKETS: Available from October 31 from the school office
******************************************************
WHAT: Silverstone Fireworks and Stunt Show
WHERE: Silverstone Circuit, NN12 8TN
WHEN: Sunday, November 5
TIME: The displays and demonstrations will start at around 6.15pm but your tickets also include access to the Silverstone Walter Hayes Trophy on the same day so join organisers a little bit earlier and enjoy the last of the track action for the 2017 season
HOW MUCH: £12 adults, children (under 15) free. The first 500 adult tickets purchased will receive a free hot dog voucher to be used on the day
OTHER INFO: In addition to the fireworks, there will be stunt demonstrations
WEBSITE / TICKETS: Silverstone Fireworks or call 0844 3750 740
******************************************************
WHAT: Ashton Primary School Fireworks In Association with Mens Own RFC
WHERE: Mens Own Rugby Club, Ashton
WHEN: Sunday, November 5
TIME: Doors 6pm, bonfire 6.15pm, fireworks 7pm
HOW MUCH: £3 adult, £2 children
OTHER INFO: Raffle, bar, mulled wine, BBQ, confectionery, toys
TICKETS: Buy on the gate. Proceeds to Ashton Primary School
******************************************************
BRACKLEY
******************************************************
WHAT: Brackley Town Fireworks
WHERE: Magdalen College School, High Street, Brackley
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates 5pm, fireworks 7pm
OTHER INFO: Fun fair, charity stalls and refreshments available
******************************************************
FURTHER AFIELD
******************************************************
WHAT: Rugby Round Table 66th annual firework spectacular
WHERE: Whinfield Park, Rugby
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates open 4.30pm, live music 5pm, fireworks 6.15pm
HOW MUCH: £5 in advance, £7 on the gate, under 3s free
TICKETS: Rugby Fireworks
******************************************************
WHAT: Kibworth Rotary Fireworks
WHERE: Field opposite RD/A6, Kibworth
WHEN: Saturday, November 4
TIME: Gates 5.30pm, bonfire 6.15pm, fireworks 6.45pm
HOW MUCH: Advance tickets (from Kibworth Post Office) adults £6, children £2.50 / on the gate £7 adults, £3 children
OTHER INFO: In aid of Kibworth and Fleckney Scouts, Guides and youth groups
******************************************************
This events guide will be updated in the run up to November 5 by the Northamptonshire news team.
To add your fireworks event into the listing please email digital editor alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk with as much information as possible.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.