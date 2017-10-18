EVENTS GUIDE: Northamptonshire fireworks 2017

We bring you the biggest and best fireworks guide around featuring events across Northamptonshire for 2017.

NORTHAMPTON

******************************************************

WHAT: Northampton Borough Council’s fireworks display

WHERE: Racecourse, Northampton

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Fairground rides/food stalls from 2pm, Heart FM leading the entertainment from 5pm, LED glow and fire show 5.45pm with live music from Pure Genius, fireworks 7pm, event closes at 8pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: Parking - the council is reminding people that parking is not available on site. A limited number of parking spaces will be available at the University of Northampton’s Avenue Campus. Spaces will be provided in car park 2 only, between 4pm and 9pm.

In addition, multi-storey car parks close-by, such as St Michaels, St Johns and the Mayorhold, provide a free weekend parking offer to anyone who wants to park in the town centre and walk to the Racecourse.

Travel - The council advises that there will be some disruption to roads surrounding the park, including Kettering Road, East Park Parade, Kingsley Park Road and St Georges Avenue, from 2pm as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.

In addition, there will be footpath closures from St Georges Avenue and Trinity Avenue across the park to the Kettering Road, whilst the fireworks display is set up.

WEBSITE: Event information and the car parks closest to the Racecourse

******************************************************

WHAT: Superhero vs Villains Bonfire night

WHERE: Duston Mill, Upton Way, Sixfields, Northampton

WHEN: Saturday, November 4 2017

TIME: 2-9.30pm - Guy Fawkes competition 7pm, first display 7.15pm, bonfire 7.30pm, main display 8pm, live music until 9.30pm

HOW MUCH: £5 each

OTHER INFO: Live bands, fun fair, beer tent, hog roast, food stalls

Free parking, come dressed as your favourite superhero or villain

WEBSITE / TICKETS: Buy in advance at Duston Mill fireworks / 01604 422299

******************************************************

WHAT: Fireworks night at Billing Aquadrome

WHERE: Billing Aquadrome, Northampton

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Fireworks from 8pm

HOW MUCH: Free entry / £5 car parking

OTHER INFO: Food available

WEBSITE / TICKETS: Billing Aquadrome fireworks

******************************************************

WHAT: Boughton Pocket Park Bonfire Night

WHERE: Boughton Pocket Park, Howard Lane

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates 4.30pm, fireworks by Titanium Fireworks 5.30pm

HOW MUCH: £3.50 in advance, £5 on the gate

OTHER INFO: Food, beverages and glowsticks sold in aid of the Boughton Pocket Park are only on sale inside the park. Any vendors outside are not associated with the charity

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now. Please email boughtonpocketpark@yahoo.co.uk

Also available from Smiths Farm Shop and The Whyte Melville pub

******************************************************

WHAT: Roade Fireworks Display

WHERE: Roade Football Club, Hyde Park Road, Roade

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Funfair 6pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

OTHER INFO: There will be a record number of fireworks at this year’s event

WEBSITE: Roade Football Club

******************************************************

WHAT: Bonfire night at Compton Estates Club

WHERE: Compton Estates Club, Castle Ashby

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Club opens from 7pm

******************************************************

KETTERING

******************************************************

WHAT: Fireworks at Wicksteed Park

WHERE: Wicksteed Park, Kettering

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Doors/funfair 5pm, band session from Tresham College 5.30pm, Heart FM 6.30pm, bonfire 6.45pm, band session from Tresham College 7.30pm,

fireworks display 8-8.20pm, stage show ends and Big Bopper’s disco starts 8.30pm

HOW MUCH: Tickets cost £4.50 after Monday, October 23 and £5 on the night. Book before October 23 for £4

TICKETS: Wicksteed Park

******************************************************

CORBY

******************************************************

WHAT: Corby Borough Council’s Bonfire and Firework Display

WHERE: Corby Boating Lake, NN17 2UN

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: 6.30pm procession assembles at the swimming pool car park, 6.45pm procession moves to the bonfire led by a piper, 7pm bonfire, 7.30pm fireworks

HOW MUCH: Free

******************************************************

WHAT: Brigstock Bonfire Night

WHERE: Brigstock village

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Gates 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm

OTHER INFO: BBQ, mulled wine, Cricket Club bar, Guy competition

TICKETS: Tickets will be available nearer the date or pay on the gate

******************************************************

RUSHDEN

******************************************************

WHAT: Rushden Fireworks

WHERE: Rushden Hall Park, NN10 9NG

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates 6pm, live music 6.30pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm, live music to finish

HOW MUCH: Advance (from various locations) £5 adult, £3 child / on the night £6 adult, £4 child

TICKETS: Rushden Fireworks

******************************************************

WHAT: Fireworks Frenzy

WHERE: Santa Pod Raceway

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: 4-7pm

HOW MUCH: From £20 per car

OTHER INFO: Live action including Podzilla the Monster Truck, stunt display, drifting, bonfire, fun fair, catering and bar facilities, plus family entertainment

TICKETS: Fireworks Frenzy

******************************************************

DAVENTRY DISTRICT

******************************************************

WHAT: Daventry Town Council’s firework display

WHERE: The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry, NN11 0QF

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates 6pm, display 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: Fireworks will be set to music by MLE Pyrotechnics. Refreshments will include burgers, sweets, toffee apples, doughnuts

Please note there will only be accessible parking on site at this event and some road restrictions and closures therefore please be mindful of bringing a vehicle to the event

******************************************************

WHAT: Flore Village Annual Fireworks event

WHERE: Brodie Lodge Playing Field

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Site opens at 6pm, candle light procession from the Scout Hut at 6pm, bonfire lit 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: Donations to Flore Scout Group / £1 for procession

OTHER INFO: Food, drink, sweets, kids rides and live entertainment on from 6pm

WEBSITE: Search for ‘Flore Fireworks 2017’ on Facebook for latest updates

******************************************************

WHAT: Hollowell Steam & Heavy Horse Bonfire Party

WHERE: Hollowell Steam Rally Field

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates 5pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: £1 per person

OTHER INFO: Fairground attractions, food stalls, bar, steam traction engines, vintage vehicles and displays, fairground organs

WEBSITE: Hollowell Steam

******************************************************

WHAT: Kelmarsh YFC Bonfire Night County Social

WHERE: Crick Marina, NN6 7SQ

WHEN: Monday, November 6

TIME: 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: £2 on entry

OTHER INFO: Hot drinks, cold cans and light refreshments will be available

******************************************************

WHAT: Pattishall bonfire and fireworks display

WHERE: Pattishall Playing Field & Village Hall, School Road, Pattishall, NN12 8NN

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gate/cafe 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm

HOW MUCH: Adults £3, children (5-16) £1, free for under fives

OTHER INFO: Hot food, drinks, sweet and glow sticks for sale

******************************************************

TOWCESTER

******************************************************

WHAT: Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor School Firework Spectacular

WHERE: Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School, Balmoral Close, Towcester, NN12 6JA

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Gates open at 6pm

HOW MUCH: In advance - adults £4, children (3-16 years) £3, under 3s free, family ticket (2 adults, 3 children) £15

On the night - all £4

OTHER INFO: Fireworks, bonfire, novelty items, BBQ and refreshments, Year 6 lantern parade

TICKETS: Available from October 31 from the school office

******************************************************

WHAT: Silverstone Fireworks and Stunt Show

WHERE: Silverstone Circuit, NN12 8TN

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: The displays and demonstrations will start at around 6.15pm but your tickets also include access to the Silverstone Walter Hayes Trophy on the same day so join organisers a little bit earlier and enjoy the last of the track action for the 2017 season

HOW MUCH: £12 adults, children (under 15) free. The first 500 adult tickets purchased will receive a free hot dog voucher to be used on the day

OTHER INFO: In addition to the fireworks, there will be stunt demonstrations

WEBSITE / TICKETS: Silverstone Fireworks or call 0844 3750 740

******************************************************

WHAT: Ashton Primary School Fireworks In Association with Mens Own RFC

WHERE: Mens Own Rugby Club, Ashton

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Doors 6pm, bonfire 6.15pm, fireworks 7pm

HOW MUCH: £3 adult, £2 children

OTHER INFO: Raffle, bar, mulled wine, BBQ, confectionery, toys

TICKETS: Buy on the gate. Proceeds to Ashton Primary School

******************************************************

BRACKLEY

******************************************************

WHAT: Brackley Town Fireworks

WHERE: Magdalen College School, High Street, Brackley

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates 5pm, fireworks 7pm

OTHER INFO: Fun fair, charity stalls and refreshments available

******************************************************

FURTHER AFIELD

******************************************************

WHAT: Rugby Round Table 66th annual firework spectacular

WHERE: Whinfield Park, Rugby

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates open 4.30pm, live music 5pm, fireworks 6.15pm

HOW MUCH: £5 in advance, £7 on the gate, under 3s free

TICKETS: Rugby Fireworks

******************************************************

WHAT: Kibworth Rotary Fireworks

WHERE: Field opposite RD/A6, Kibworth

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates 5.30pm, bonfire 6.15pm, fireworks 6.45pm

HOW MUCH: Advance tickets (from Kibworth Post Office) adults £6, children £2.50 / on the gate £7 adults, £3 children

OTHER INFO: In aid of Kibworth and Fleckney Scouts, Guides and youth groups

******************************************************

This events guide will be updated in the run up to November 5 by the Northamptonshire news team.

To add your fireworks event into the listing please email digital editor alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk with as much information as possible.