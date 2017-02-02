Award winners given heads up by Northamptonshire Food and Drink

Five of the county’s tastiest treats will compete in this year’s Great Taste Awards.

The Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2016/17 is picking up the cost for the winners of its five product and drink categories to enter the national awards run by The Guild of Fine Food.

They are Lucky IPA from Northampton’s Maule Brewery, Elderflower Vodka from Jelley Distilleries in Brixworth, Marinated Hogget Cannon from Waterloo Cottage Farm at Great Oxendon and Northampton based Strawberries Ice Cream from I’m Real in Northampton and Munchable Multiseed Crackers from Most Marvellous Baking,

Vicky Robertson from Most Marvellous Baking said: “The county’s awards are great in raising local awareness of my gluten-free products but that they’re paying for me to enter my crackers for a Great Taste Award is fantastic because they’re highly regarded by potential customers up and down the country.”

Visit www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk for more details about the awards and the companies taking part.