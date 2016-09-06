Drifter Roy sings Motown hits in Northampton

Original Drifter Roy G Hemmings brings his show Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown to town this weekend.

The award-winning showman and dynamic vocalist has entertained audiences around the world during a career that spans four decades.

This, his latest show, brings together the sound of three of America’s iconic music labels, joining together the Motown sound with the Sound of Philadelphia and Stax Atlantic.

It will feature classic hits from the likes of Marvin Gaye, The Three Degrees, Harold Melvin and The Temptations.

Hemmings and his 15-strong cast of talented singers and musicians deliver smooth harmonies and slick dance routines which add a stunning and memorable dimension to a show that ensures the iconic music lives on and on.

Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown heads to the Derngate stage on Saturday, September 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk