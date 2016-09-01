Dance acts head to Deene Park

The Illusive Festival returns to Deene Park next weekend for three days of drum and bass, jungle, garage and dance music.

The festival, which is now in its third year, will see acts play across the Lost, Takeover, Imagination, Urban Mischief and Off The Rails stages.

There will also be areas for workshops, children’s activities and silent disco.

Acts performing include Gentlemans Dub Club, Black Sun Empire, Ratpack, JFB, General Levy, Scot Project, Mark Dekoda, DJ Arne L Ii B2b Mirko Milano, Fabio & Moon, Mark Eg & M Zone, DIR, Kularis, Dillinja, Jerome Hill, Vandal, Jinx In Dub, Kenny Ken, Weeding Dub, Doc Scott, Stay Up Forever, London Takeover, Jacky Murda, Vibronics.

Tickets cost £75 in advance before fees.

Illusive Festival runs from Friday, September 9 until Sunday, September 11.

Deene Park is located off the A43 between Corby and Stamford.

Festival goers are required to leave the site by midday on Monday, September 14.

For more information and to book, visit http://illusive-festival.co.uk