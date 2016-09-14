Church lines up extravaganza

A five-day festival of music, art and literature is coming to St Matthew’s Church in Kingsley, Northampton.

St Matthews Northampton Music and Arts Festival runs from Wednesday to Sunday September 21 to 25.

There will be an art exhibition on the theme of Northamptonshire in Art, a day when visitors will be able to hear some of the literary pieces composed for the church.

Music on offer including a choral and orchestral concert and bands and singing groups will also take part in an informal evening.

Visit www.stmatthews-northampton.org.uk for more details.