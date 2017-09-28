Children's show visits Kettering

All aboard! The ship is departing! All children, animals and silly people welcome!

The Hunting of the Snark comes to Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering visiting on Sunday October 1.

The impossible voyage of an improbable crew to hunt an imaginary creature is brought magically to life in this sparkling musical comedy adventure for 4 to 94 year olds.

Enter the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland creator, Lewis Carroll, in this brand new, highly original, ultra-modern adaptation inspired by his beloved classic poem.

This show features five high-energy actors, a life-like puppet, fantastical characters, and lashings of daft humour.

A riotous ragtag gang of bold adventurers including The Boy, The Banker, The Butcher, The Baker,

The Bellman and The Knitting Beaver set off on a quest to catch the mythical Snark… on the journey they encounter the Jub Jub Bird, the sly Bandersnatch and the dastardly Boojum… Can a Snark be caught with soap? Will the Beaver escape the hungry Butcher’s clutches? Will the Baker remember

his name? Does anyone know what a Snark actually looks like? It has been described as side-splittingly funny, joyful, fast-paced and bursting with a soundtrack of witty songs.

Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141