Chas & Dave back at Northampton theatre

Rockney icons Chas & Dave are back out on the road and bring their new show, The Full Story Live, to Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Sunday.

With their blend of memorable songs, music hall humour and rock’n’roll, the duo are touring following the release of the critically acclaimed album That’s What Happens.

Released last year, it was their first studio album in 27 years,

The record saw them return to their roots with a collection of early R&B, skiffle and rock ‘n’ roll classics alongside new takes on songs of their own and featured Albert Lee, Martin Taylor, Jools Holland and Hugh Laurie.

In a career spanning more than 50 years, Chas and Dave are without doubt one of Britain’s longest running and best loved rock acts, with a back catalogue including the hits Gertcha, Rabbit, The Sideboard Song, Margate, and Aint No Pleasing You.

The boys have continued to tour over the five decades to huge audiences across the world, including playing at Glastonbury in 2005 and 2007, Bestival in 2012 and a sell-out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

They were also recognised by the esteemed Nordoff Robbins Foundation who awarded them the 2014 Silver Clef Icon award at a ceremony that included fellow award-winners Pharrell Williams, Paloma Faith, Sir Tom Jones, and Giorgio Moroder.

As well as releasing numerous albums, the duo have also written songs for Tottenham Hotspur and opened for the likes of Led Zeppelin and the Libertines.

Chas & Dave perform The Full Story Live on the Derngate stage on Sunday, September 11. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £28.50 to £30.50 before fees and are available by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

A transaction fee of £3 applies to telephone and website bookings of £15 and over.

It does not apply to members of the theatre’s Friends or groups schemes, disabled bookings and is per-transaction, not per-ticket.