Bedlam Breakout back at Northampton Roadmender

Bedlam Breakout returns to the Roadmender next week for three days of rockabilly and psycohbilly action.

The Jets will headline the opening night on Friday, September 16 with support by Go Go Cult, Howlin’ Bones and The Devil’s Duce.

The following night will be headlined by Batmobile with sets by Long Tall Texans, Hillbilly Moon Explosion, The Highliners, The Test Pilots, Norm and the Nightmare, Evil Baltons, The R Rats and Crash Vegas.

The Sunday night will be headlined by The Jeroen Haamers Zorchmen with sets by The Caravans, Gutter Demons, Epileptic Hillbillys, Prison Of Blues, The Hyperjax, Fightbomb, Hotrod Hooliganz and El Camino.

Northampton trio The Jets formed in the mid 7os and comprises of brothers Bob, Ray and Tony Cotton.

Doors open on the Friday night at 7.30pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for the Friday night or £27.50 for the Saturday or Sunday. Admission will be more on the day for the Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bedlambreakout.com.