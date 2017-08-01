Aussie trio DMA's return to Northampton this weekend

DMA’s bring their UK tour to a close at the Roadmender on Sunday night.

The Aussie trio head to Northampton on the back of a tour which has taken them across the country and featured gigs at festivals including Kendal Calling and the Secret Garden Party.

DMA’s comprise Johnny Took, Matt Mason and Tommy O’Dell with the trio bolstering their live line up. They released their debut album Hills End in 2016 and have been busy in the last couple of years picking up fans across the UK and Europe. In April, they received recognition after their single Delete went gold in their native Australia.

Following Sunday’s gig at the Roadmender, DMA’s head to New Zealand before returning in November to open for The Kooks at arenas across the country. DMA’s alternative sound is influenced by mid 1990s indie. The band have also been working on the follow up to their debut. It’s the second time at the Roadmender for DMA’s following sell out gigs in both Bedford and Milton Keynes in recent years. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £13 in advance before fees.

Next Friday Northampton alternative quartet Garden headline the venue. The band recently played the One2 festival in London and at Islington Academy as part of the A Shot At Discovery series. Support is by The Autumn Saints and Flatlands. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 in advance before fees. Tickets are also on sale for Fox Chapel who headline the venue on September 1.