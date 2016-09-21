University of Northampton students brush up for display

Students from The University of Northampton will highlight several artistic disciplines in an upcoming exhibition.

Themes from the seven artists’ practice include the body in print, drawing in response to architecture, painting politics, the movement of material, the exploration of line and repetition, the aesthetics of drawing and the everyday routine.

The exhibition has been curated as a collective entitled Sevenfold.

The private view will be on Thursday September 22 from 6pm until 8pm. Drinks and nibbles will be provided. The show will continue from 9am on Friday September 23 until 4pm the following Wednesday. It will be closed from Sunday.

Dr Craig Staff - Leader of the MA Fine Art programme at the University of Northampton said: “The MA Fine Art exhibition is the culmination of the students’ engagement with the course.

“Over the time they’ve undertaken the MA at Northampton each of the seven students have developed distinct and highly developed practices that range over and in certain instances nestle within or between media.”